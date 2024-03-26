Jordan gets 12 participants in 120,000 T barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - An estimated 12 trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley on Tuesday, traders said.

Trading houses participating so far were believed to be Viterra, Nestwise, Dreyfus, TOI Commodities, Cargill, CHS, Olam, Ameropa, The Andersons, Farm Sense, Grain Star and Al Dahra.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible combinations are between July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

