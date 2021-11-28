World Markets

Jordan, Egypt agree to boost electricity link - state tv

Contributor
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published

Jordan and Egypt have agreed to expand the electricity link between their grids from 500 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts, and possibly later up to 2,000 megawatts, Jordanian state television reported on Sunday.

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Jordan and Egypt have agreed to expand the electricity link between their grids from 500 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts, and possibly later up to 2,000 megawatts, Jordanian state television reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem and Louise Heavens)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular