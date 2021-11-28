Jordan, Egypt agree to boost electricity link - state tv

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Jordan and Egypt have agreed to expand the electricity link between their grids from 500 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts, and possibly later up to 2,000 megawatts, Jordanian state television reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem and Louise Heavens)

