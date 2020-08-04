Jordan confirms new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - trade

HAMBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer, the Trade Ministry, on Tuesday issued a new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said.

A new tender had been indicated when Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat last week. GRA/TEND

The tender closes on Aug 12.

As in last week’s tender, shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible combinations are Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Alison Williams)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.