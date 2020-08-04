Jordan confirms new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - trade

Commodities

Jordan confirms new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jordan's state grain buyer, the Trade Ministry, on Tuesday issued a new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said.

A new tender had been indicated when Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat last week. GRA/TEND

The tender closes on Aug 12.

As in last week’s tender, shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible combinations are Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31.

