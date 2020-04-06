Jordan central bank says too early to predict impact of coronavirus on GDP

Adds comments by central bank governor, details on country and economy

AMMAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Jordan's central bank governor, Ziad Fariz, said on Monday it was too early to predict the extent of the negative impact on the cash-strapped economy from a nearly month-long lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

"The forecasts of growth are premature. It's difficult to predict the extent of the negative impact on the growth rate,"

Fariz told Jordan's Al Mamlaka television news channel. He added, however, that the crisis had resulted in a sharp drop in demand and production and that the once-thriving tourism sector would require at a least a year to recover.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had expected Jordan's economy to grow around 2.1% in 2020 but gradually rise in the next few years to 3.3%.

Officials are worried that the effect of the crisis on tourism, which generates around $5 billion annually, will slash growth projections and deepen an economic downturn and a slowdown in domestic consumption that was evident even before the outbreak.

"For nearly a month now the Jordanian economy has nearly stopped," Fariz said.

The country has been quicker than most in the region to take drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus by imposing a tight lockdown that has brought large sectors of the economy to a standstill.

Jordan’s central bank took a series of measures last month to mitigate the impact by reducing interest rates and cut compulsory reserves for commercial banks to inject more than 500 million dinars ($705 million) of extra liquidity.

It also prodded banks to extend another 500 million dinars at interest rates that do not exceed 2% to help firms that have been hurt by closures.

($1=0.709 dinar)

