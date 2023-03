DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Jordan raised all its benchmark monetary policy rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, effective from March 26, state news agency Petra reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.