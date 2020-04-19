Jordan cenbank governor sees no change in dollar peg in medium-term

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan's currency peg to the dollar has served the economy well and there was nothing in the "medium term" that would affect this pillar of monetary policy, despite pressures from the coronavirus crisis, its central bank governor said on Sunday.

Ziad Fariz told Al Malmalka television that the International Monetary Fund, which last month approved a $1.3 billion four-year programme of reforms for the kingdom, backed the currency peg policy that Jordan has maintained since 1995.

A main plank of the monetary regime is the defence of the dinar, Fariz said.

"The peg policy has benefited us. All our policies in the central bank are to attain monetary stability, and monetary stability means the stability of the exchange rate," Fariz said.

Fariz said the country's resilience had enabled it over the past two decades to mitigate the impact of regional turmoil on its economy.

"I have for the last 20 years repeatedly heard this question of the dinar (the exchange rate). We have emerged from troubles with success. I do not see in the horizon, the short or medium, what could influence this situation," Fariz added.

Despite a worsening economic outlook, the country has not seen any capital flight that would undermine the currency, bankers say.

The central bank maintains an interest rate differential against the dollar in favour of the dinar that encourages depositors to keep their funds in dinar-denominated assets and prevent dollarisation.

Economists warn any devaluation of the dinar would be a major blow to the economy and erode living standards of Jordanians, already hit by rising prices and deepening poverty.

It would deepen an economic recession that was evident before the crisis hit investor sentiment.

International foreign reserves of $14.5 bln were at comfortable levels and were higher than last year, covering nearly six months of imports of essential goods, Fariz said.

"Our situation is excellent and we have to preserve this, Fariz said.

Central bank reserves have increased with higher levels of concessionary loans and grants that Jordan has received over the last two years from Gulf states, the European Union and the United States.

The healthy level of reserves was also now underpinning a softer monetary policy aimed at injecting more liquidity and prodding private banks to cut lending rates to spur growth, bankers say.

The government, however, is worried growth would fall sharply below the 2.1% expansion forecast by the IMF before the crisis.

The growing burden of external debt and mounting unemployment, which has reached 19%, undermines confidence and could increase social instability that would pile pressure on the currency, economists and officials warn.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sam Holmes)

