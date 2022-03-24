Jordan cancels tender for 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

A new tender was expected to be issued in the coming days, closing on March 31, with same tender conditions, they said.

Trading houses participating on Thursday were believed to be CHS and Romania-Cerealcom.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

