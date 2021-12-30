Commodities

Jordan cancels tender for 120,000 tonnes feed barley - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender had sought a series of possible shipment combinations in 2022 in June, July and August.

