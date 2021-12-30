Jordan cancels tender for 120,000 tonnes feed barley - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender had sought a series of possible shipment combinations in 2022 in June, July and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.