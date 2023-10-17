Jordan cancels summit with Biden, Sisi and Abbas in Amman

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jordan has cancelled a summit it was to host in Amman on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss Gaza, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Safadi said the meeting would be held at a time when the parties could agree to end the "war and the massacres against Palestinians", blaming Israel with its military campaign for pushing the region to "the brink of the abyss."

Biden was expected to make a whirlwind trip to Israel where he would later head to Jordan and according to Jordanian officials meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Jordan's King Abdullah would have hosted the four-way summit, which would have on its agenda the need to get humanitarian assistance to Gaza to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and tamp down the conflict with Israel.

Abdullah has blamed Israel for a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 Palestinians on Tuesday, saying it was a "shame on humanity" and called on Israel to immediately end its military campaign against Gaza. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the deaths.

The outpouring of anger against Israel also fuelled a large rally on Tuesday near the Israeli embassy in Amman, where police used tear gas to disperse several thousand protesters who chanted slogans in support of Hamas and demanded the government close the embassy and scrap a peace treaty with Israel.

The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of turmoil in the Palestinian territories.

