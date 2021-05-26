Jordan cancels barley tender - trade

Adds detail

HAMBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer on Wednesday cancelled a tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley after the tender failed to attract any participants, traders said.

The tender had sought barley for shipment in October and November.

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

