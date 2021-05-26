Commodities

Jordan cancels barley tender - trade

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Jordan's state grains buyer on Wednesday cancelled a tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley after the tender failed to attract any participants, traders said.

Adds detail

HAMBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer on Wednesday cancelled a tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley after the tender failed to attract any participants, traders said.

The tender had sought barley for shipment in October and November.

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular