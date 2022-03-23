Commodities

Jordan cancelled barley tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have cancelled an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Four trading houses were said to have participated, Cerealcom, Bunge, Vittera and Australian.

A new tender is expected to be issued next week, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

