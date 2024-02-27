Jordan buys some 60,000 T wheat in tender, traders say

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house MC Food all at an estimated $240.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the first half of July, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders reported these estimated offers in the tender from other trading houses all per ton c&f: Viterra $265.50 and $266.50, CHS $248.75, Cargill $257.10, Ameropa $254.00, Buildcom $254.77, Grainflower $245.00, The Andersons $251.79 and Farm Sense $264.00.

Jordan is among importers benefitting from falling wheat prices, partly caused by selling pressure from large supplies in Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region, traders said. GRA/EU

In its previous tender on Feb. 20, Jordan purchased about 50,000 tons of hard wheat at an estimated $240.50 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in May.

In a tender on Feb. 13, Jordan purchased 60,000 tons of wheat at $253.00 a ton c&f for May shipment.

