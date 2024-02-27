News & Insights

Commodities

Jordan buys some 60,000 T wheat in tender, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

February 27, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house MC Food all at an estimated $240.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the first half of July, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders reported these estimated offers in the tender from other trading houses all per ton c&f: Viterra $265.50 and $266.50, CHS $248.75, Cargill $257.10, Ameropa $254.00, Buildcom $254.77, Grainflower $245.00, The Andersons $251.79 and Farm Sense $264.00.

Jordan is among importers benefitting from falling wheat prices, partly caused by selling pressure from large supplies in Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region, traders said. GRA/EU

In its previous tender on Feb. 20, Jordan purchased about 50,000 tons of hard wheat at an estimated $240.50 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in May.

In a tender on Feb. 13, Jordan purchased 60,000 tons of wheat at $253.00 a ton c&f for May shipment.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.