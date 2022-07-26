Jordan buys estimated 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cargill at an estimated $405.75 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of December, they said.

Traders said three other trading houses participated in the tender with their offers in dollars a tonne c&f: CHS offering $413.50, Viterra $422 and Ameropa $430.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

