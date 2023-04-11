Jordan buys estimated 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender -traders

Adds other offers, new tender expected

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $303.30 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of September, they said.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender (with their estimated offers in dollars per tonne c&f): Ameropa $306.49, Buildcom $309.77, Farm Sense $315, Cargill $309.95, Viterra $317.50 and Agro Chirnogi $326.

Traders expected a new wheat tender to be issued in coming days closing on Aug. 18 seeking shipment in October and the first half of November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

