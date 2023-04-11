Jordan buys estimated 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $303.30 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of September, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

