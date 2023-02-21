Jordan buys estimated 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender -traders

Adds other offers from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Grain Flower at an estimated $333 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July, they said.

Traders said these other trading houses also participated in the tender (with their estimated offers in dollars per tonne c&f): Agro Chirnogi $338, Nibulon $335, Viterra $353, Ameropa $337.50, The Andersons $340.90, Buildcom $348, Cerealcom Dolj price unavailable, Cargill $346.30 and CHS $336.40

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.