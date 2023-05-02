Jordan buys estimated 60,000 T wheat in tender -traders

Adds other offers from paragraph three

HAMBURG, May 2 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Ameropa at an estimated $288.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of October, they said.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender with their estimated offers in dollars per tonne c&f: Viterra $304, CHS $293, Cargill $297, Grain Flower $300, Buildcom $305.77 and Agro Chirnogi $309.

In its previous reported wheat tender on April 18, Jordan purchased about 50,000 tonnes at $303 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of October.

