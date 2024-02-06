Jordan buys estimated 60,000 metric tons wheat in tender

Adds new tender expected to be issued paragraph four

HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house CHS all at an estimated $262.95 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for shipment in the second half of April, they said.

Traders reported these estimated offers in the tender from other trading houses in the tender all per ton c&f: Cargill $276.5, Viterra $279.5, Nestwise $268.8, Cerealcom Dolj $292.5, Ameropa $263.9, Grainflower $277, Buildcom $272 and MC Food $274.

Traders said Jordan is expected to issue a new tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat in coming days closing on Feb. 13 and seeking shipment in the full month of May and full month of June.

In its previous tender on Jan. 24, Jordan made no purchase after also seeking offers for 120,000 tons of wheat.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

