Jordan buys estimated 50,000 metric tons wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/Khaled Al Hariri

February 20, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

HAMBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 50,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Farm Sense all at an estimated $240.50 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the second half of May, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders reported these estimated offers in the tender from other trading houses in the tender, all per ton c&f: CHS $249.35, Cargill $248.30, Cerealcom Dolj $245.00, Buildcom $251.43, Ameropa $247.78, Grainflower $252.00, The Andersons $251.79.

Jordan indicated it will announce a wheat tender in the coming days which will close on Feb. 27 with expected shipment in a series of possible combinations in the second half of May, June or the first half of July, traders said.

