Jordan buys about 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender – traders

HAMBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $295 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of July. Seller was believed to be trading house Agro Chirnogi.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.