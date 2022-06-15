Jordan buys about 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender - traders

Adds other offers, detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $428.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of September. The seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Four other trading houses participated in the tender, Ameropa which offered $439.00, TOI Commodities which offered $442.00, Bunge $444.00 and Cargill $449.85, all per tonne c&f.

Jordan’s tender sought offers for up to 120,000 tonnes. Jordan also bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

Jordan is among importing countries hit by surging prices and tighter supplies caused by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports following the fighting in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.