Jordan buys about 60,000 T feed barley in tender, traders say

Adds detail and other offers

HAMBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $216.75 a ton c&f for shipment in the first half of April. The seller was believed to be Romanian trading house Cerealcom Dolj.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender with their estimated offers per ton c&f: Viterra $228.00, TOI Commodities $225.00, Olam $238.79, Grainflower $220.00 and Grain Star $223.00.

There were no indications that a new tender is to be issued, traders said.

In its last reported barley tender on Feb. 28, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons at $219.50 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of May. The barley was expected to be sourced from Russia.

Jordan is among importers benefiting from falling grain prices, which have been weakened parlty by large export supplies available from the Black Sea region.

