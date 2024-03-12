News & Insights

Commodities

Jordan buys about 60,000 T feed barley in tender, traders say

March 12, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds detail and other offers

HAMBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $216.75 a ton c&f for shipment in the first half of April. The seller was believed to be Romanian trading house Cerealcom Dolj.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender with their estimated offers per ton c&f: Viterra $228.00, TOI Commodities $225.00, Olam $238.79, Grainflower $220.00 and Grain Star $223.00.

There were no indications that a new tender is to be issued, traders said.

In its last reported barley tender on Feb. 28, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons at $219.50 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of May. The barley was expected to be sourced from Russia.

Jordan is among importers benefiting from falling grain prices, which have been weakened parlty by large export supplies available from the Black Sea region.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.