Jordan buys about 60,000 T feed barley in tender -traders

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $243.50 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of February. The seller was believed to be trading house Nestwise.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender, with estimated offers per ton c&f: Viterra $259.99, Ameropa $258.50, Olam $249.98 and Cargill $256.75.

Romanian trading house Cerealcom Dolj also participated but its offered price was not revealed.

There was no immediate indication that a new tender would be issued, though 120,000 tons had been sought on Thursday, traders said.

Jordan has been buying wheat regularly in recent months but has been absent from the barley market. Its most recent reported barley tender was on Aug. 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.