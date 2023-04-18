Jordan buys about 50,000 tonnes wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 50,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Farm Sense at an estimated $303 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of October, they said.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender with their estimated offers in dollars a tonne c&f: Viterra $333.15, Agro Chirnogi $326, Ameropa $325.90, Buildcom $322.77 and Grain Flower $309.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

