Jordan buys about 120,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 120,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought in two 60,000 ton consignments, one from trading house Al Dahra for shipment in the first half of March and one from CHS for shipment in the second half of March.

Both were bought at an estimated $276.75 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f), traders said.

Traders reported these offers from other participants in the tender, all per ton c&f: Cargill $287.50, Viterra $289, Nestwise $298 and Solaris $301.50. Cerealcom Dolj also participated but its offer price was not revealed.

Traders said they received indications that Jordan will issue a new tender for 120,000 tons of wheat in the coming days. The new tender, closing on Jan. 9, will seek shipment in a series of possible combinations in the second half of March, first half of April, second half of April or first half of May, the traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders. Further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Dec. 27.

