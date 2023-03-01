Jordan buys about 100,000 tonnes feed barley in tender – traders

Adds other offers from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $284 a tonne c&f in two 50,000 tonne consignments for shipment in the second half of June and first half of July. Seller was believed to be trading house Ameropa.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender (with their offers per tonne c&f): Bunge $314.00, Cargill $300.00, CHS $293.98, Dreyfus $297.00, Grain Flower $298.00, Olam $304.94 and Viterra $299.95.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

