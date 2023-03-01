Commodities

Jordan buys about 100,000 tonnes feed barley in tender – traders

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

March 01, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds other offers from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $284 a tonne c&f in two 50,000 tonne consignments for shipment in the second half of June and first half of July. Seller was believed to be trading house Ameropa.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender (with their offers per tonne c&f): Bunge $314.00, Cargill $300.00, CHS $293.98, Dreyfus $297.00, Grain Flower $298.00, Olam $304.94 and Viterra $299.95.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.