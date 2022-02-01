Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Ameropa at an estimated $326.00 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August, they said.

Traders said two other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS offered $329.43 a tonne c&f and Cargill offered $335.00 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

