Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $341 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July 2022, they said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house The Andersons which previously had not been reported as participating in the tender, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.