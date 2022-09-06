Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat, seeks 120,000 more- gov't source

Correcting reporting credits

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jordan has purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender from Viterra at $347 a tonne, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The purchase is to be shipped in the second half of February, the official said.

Ameropa also participated in the tender, traders said.

Jordan also opened a tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, to be shipped in March and April. The tender closes on Sept. 13.

