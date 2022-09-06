Commodities

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat, seeks 120,000 more- gov't source

Contributors
Aya Nader Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Jordan has purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender from Viterra at $347 a tonne, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Correcting reporting credits

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jordan has purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender from Viterra at $347 a tonne, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The purchase is to be shipped in the second half of February, the official said.

Ameropa also participated in the tender, traders said.

Jordan also opened a tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, to be shipped in March and April. The tender closes on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Aya Nader and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular