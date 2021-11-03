Commodities

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $374 a tonne, cost and freight included, for shipment in the first half of April 2022, they said.

