Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $374 a tonne, cost and freight included, for shipment in the first half of April 2022, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

