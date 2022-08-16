Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

Adds other offers in the tender

HAMBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The wheat was believed to have been bought from trading firm Cargill at $385.50 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of February 2023, they said.

Two other companies submitted offers in the tender, CHS at $392.99 and Ameropa at $408.45, the traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.