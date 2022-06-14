Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

Adds other offer, background

HAMBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought from trading firm Ameropa at $489.75 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September, they said.

One other firm, CHS, participated in the tender, offering to sell at $493.95 a tonne c&f, traders added.

Jordan's state buyer had been seeking to purchase 120,000 tonnes in the tender.

