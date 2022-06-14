Commodities

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought from trading firm Ameropa at $489.75 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September, they said.

One other firm, CHS, participated in the tender, offering to sell at $493.95 a tonne c&f, traders added.

Jordan's state buyer had been seeking to purchase 120,000 tonnes in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

