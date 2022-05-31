Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender, traders say

Adds detail

HAMBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is thought to have purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat in an internaional tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The wheat was believed to have been bought from trading firm CHS at $499.50 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the second half of August, the traders said.

Two other companies - Ameropa and Cargill - participated in the tender, they added.

Jordan had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Evans)

