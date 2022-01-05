Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender -traders

Adds 120,000 tonne volume sought in tender

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The wheat was bought from trading house Agro-Chirnogi at an estimated $326 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of August 2022, they said.

Traders said two other trading houses participated in the tender, with CHS making an offer at $329.87 a tonne c&f and Ameropa offering $333.90 a tonne c&f, the traders added.

Jordan's state buyer had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes in the tender, proposing several possible shipment periods in July and August for 60,000 tonne consignments, according to traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide, Kirsten Donovan)

