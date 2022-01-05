Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of wheat in tender -traders

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The wheat was bought from trading house Agro-Chirnogi at an estimated $326 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of August 2022, they said.

Traders said two other trading houses participated in the tender, with CHS making an offer at $329.87 a tonne c&f and Ameropa offering $333.90 a tonne c&f, the traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

