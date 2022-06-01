Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of feed barley in tender, traders say

Adds detail

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The barley was believed to have been bought from trading firm Ameropa at $445 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September.

Traders said three other companies made the following offers, in dollars per tonne c&f: Cargill at $463, Viterra at $468 and Bunge at $470.

Jordan had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of barley in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.