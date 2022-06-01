Commodities

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of feed barley in tender, traders say

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The barley was believed to have been bought from trading firm Ameropa at $445 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September.

Traders said three other companies made the following offers, in dollars per tonne c&f: Cargill at $463, Viterra at $468 and Bunge at $470.

Jordan had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of barley in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

