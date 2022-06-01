Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of feed barley in tender, traders say
HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an internaional tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
The barley was believed to have been bought from trading firm Ameropa at $445 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
