Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of feed barley in tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal-feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

HAMBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal-feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

The barley was bought from trading house Agro-Chirnogi at an estimated $305.24 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of August 2022, the traders said.

The tender drew participation from four other merchants, with the following offers per tonne c&f reported by traders: ETG $312.69, Viterra $335, CHS $322.48 and Cargill $317.16.

Jordan had been seeking to purchase 120,000 tonnes in Thursday's tender. A new tender is expected to be launched soon, traders said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

