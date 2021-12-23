Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of feed barley in tender, traders say

Adds details

HAMBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal-feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

The barley was bought from trading house Agro-Chirnogi at an estimated $305.24 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of August 2022, the traders said.

The tender drew participation from four other merchants, with the following offers per tonne c&f reported by traders: ETG $312.69, Viterra $335, CHS $322.48 and Cargill $317.16.

Jordan had been seeking to purchase 120,000 tonnes in Thursday's tender. A new tender is expected to be launched soon, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.