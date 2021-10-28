Commodities

Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of barley in tender, traders say

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Jordan's state grain buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

The barley was purchased at $333 a tonne, including cost and freight (c&f), from merchant Australian Grain Export for shipment in the second half of February, they said.

