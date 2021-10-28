Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of barley in tender, traders say

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

The barley was purchased at $333 a tonne, including cost and freight (c&f), from merchant Australian Grain Export for shipment in the second half of February, they said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

