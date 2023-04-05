Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of barley in tender, traders say

Adds other offers

HAMBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The barley was bought at an estimated $265.50 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September, and the seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, the traders said.

Four firms made offers in the tender, compared with five initially thought to have participated, they said.

The other price offers in the tender, per tonne c&f, were understood to be $270 offered by Grain Flower, $288 by Ameropa and $292 by Olam.

