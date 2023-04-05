Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of barley in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The barley was bought at an estimated $265.50 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment in the first half of September, and the seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

