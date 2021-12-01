Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes of barley in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The barley was bought at an estimated $307 a tonne, including cost and freight (c&f), for shipment in the second half of June 2022. The seller was believed to be trading house Ameropa.

The tender, in which Jordan had been seeking 120,000 tonnes of barley, drew participation from six trading firms, according to traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.