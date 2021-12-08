Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The barley was believed to have been bought at an estimated $303.70 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July 2022. Seller was believed to be trading house Agro-Chirnogi.

It was unclear whether more barley could be bought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

