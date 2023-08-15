Jordan buys 60,000 metric tons of wheat in tender -traders

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $295 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the second half of January 2024, they said.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.