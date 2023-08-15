Jordan buys 60,000 metric tons of wheat in tender -traders

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $295 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the second half of January 2024, they said.

