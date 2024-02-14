Jordan buys 60,000 metric tons feed barley in tender

Adds other offers, expected new tender

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $219.00 a ton c&f for shipment in the first half of June. The seller was believed to be trading house Dreyfus.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in the tender with their estimated offers per ton c&f: Viterra $229.00, Bunge $240.50, Olam $239.88, The Andersons $231.80,

Grainflower $230.00, Cargill $232.69, CHS $226.48 and TOI Commodities $243.00. Cerealcom Dolj also participated but its price was not revealed.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Jordan is expected to issue a tender for 120,000 tons of barley in coming days closing on Feb. 21 seeking April and May shipment, they said.

Jordan has been regularly buying wheat recently but has been less active in the barley market. Its last barley tender was on Dec. 20 when it purchased about 60,000 tons at an estimated $243.50 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of June.

