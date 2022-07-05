Commodities

Jordan buys 120,000 tonnes wheat in tender –traders

Jordan's state grains buyer purchased an estimated 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought from trading house Ameropa, all at an estimated $427.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of October and first half of November, they said.

Traders said two other trading houses participated in the tender with their offers in dollars a tonne c&f: CHS offered $439.97 and Cargill $443.75 a tonne.

