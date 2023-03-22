Commodities

Jordan buys 110,000 tonnes barley in tender, traders say

March 22, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

HAMBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

