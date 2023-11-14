Jordan believed to have 7 participants in 120,000 T wheat tender

HAMBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Seven trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Cerealcom, Nestwise, Ameropa and Aston, they said. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the tender, seeking hard wheat, is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.