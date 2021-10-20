Jordan believed to have 5 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An estimated five trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Cerealcom Dolj, Ameropa and Nibulon, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said. The tender is seeking optional-origin wheat for shipment in several periods in 2022 between mid-January and mid-March, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

