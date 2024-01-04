News & Insights

Commodities

Jordan attracts seven participants in 120,000 T wheat tender -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

January 04, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds extra participant Cerealcom Dolj raising total to seven

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's international tender to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat is believed to have attracted participation from seven trading companies, according to traders' initial assessments of the tender that closed on Thursday.

Participants were believed to be Solaris, Viterra, Al Dahra, CHS, Cargill, Nestwise and Cerealcom Dolj. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Thursday, traders said.

Shipment in the state grain buyer's tender for hard wheat was sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons. Possible shipment combinations were March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.